Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 193,189 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 157,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,828,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

