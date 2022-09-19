Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

NYSE J traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

