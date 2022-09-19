Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,836. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

