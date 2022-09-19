Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

