Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 303,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. 23,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.