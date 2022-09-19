Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $211.61. 17,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

