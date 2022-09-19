Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE NOC traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $491.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,187. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

