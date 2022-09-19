Piper Sandler Trims POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price to $17.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PNT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $811.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

