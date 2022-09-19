Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 575.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 411.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 621,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 53,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $108.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

