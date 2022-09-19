Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 811,949 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.