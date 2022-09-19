Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $32.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $133.23. 82,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

