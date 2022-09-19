Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $64,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Profile

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. 207,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.