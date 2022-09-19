Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,607. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.10 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

