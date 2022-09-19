Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 125,968 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.31. 19,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

