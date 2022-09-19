Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,463 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

MNST stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,793. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

