Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.06. 13,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.