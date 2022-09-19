Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,020 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 8,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,809. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

