Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 30,294 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Infosys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 178,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

