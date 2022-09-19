Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

