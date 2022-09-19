Polkadex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,412.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $190,412.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00007026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

