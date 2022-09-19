Pollux Coin Price Up 80.5% This Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $209.90 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00020900 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pollux Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
