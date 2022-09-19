Polylastic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Polylastic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polylastic has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Polylastic has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $184,599.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polylastic alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Polylastic

Polylastic’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. The official website for Polylastic is polylastic.io. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polylastic

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polylastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polylastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polylastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polylastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.