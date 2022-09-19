Port Finance Price Reaches $0.0400 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Port Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Port Finance has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $86,565.43 and $175,703.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Port Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

