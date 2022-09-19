Portion (PRT) Trading 42.4% Lower Over Last Week

Portion (PRT) traded down 57% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $414,842.36 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,997.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010717 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063182 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

