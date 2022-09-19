Presima Inc. Grows Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,438. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

