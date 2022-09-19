Presima Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises about 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

REG traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

