Presima Inc. Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 587.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 3.0% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

