Presima Inc. Purchases 24,700 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 0.7% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after buying an additional 488,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after buying an additional 650,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after buying an additional 93,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.76. 46,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.