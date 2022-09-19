Presima Inc. Sells 94,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 4.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of W. P. Carey worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,551. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

