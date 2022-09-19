Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $791.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,135,566 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

