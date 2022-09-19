ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.80

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

