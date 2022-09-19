Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.95.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

