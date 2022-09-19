QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QCOM traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $126.38. 182,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

