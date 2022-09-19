Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 64060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. The company has a market cap of C$193.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Quarterhill

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at C$265,711.35.

About Quarterhill

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.