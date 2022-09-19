Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Lowered to €49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

