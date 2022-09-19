Raydium Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $77.08 million and $18.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00118190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00868574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,980 coins and its circulating supply is 135,404,728 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

