Raze Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,943.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $445,947.75 and $51,943.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network launched on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

