Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.