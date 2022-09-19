renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $151,409.08 and approximately $34.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

