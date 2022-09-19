Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Renishaw Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
