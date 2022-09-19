Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.17% of Republic Services worth $71,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,351. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

