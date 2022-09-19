Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,306.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after purchasing an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

