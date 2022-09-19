Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 343,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,045,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.68. 89,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

