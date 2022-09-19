Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.49% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,205. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

