Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 149,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock remained flat at $27.39 during trading hours on Monday. 40,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.