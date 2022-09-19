Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 449.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,053 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 77,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,310. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

