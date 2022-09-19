Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.85. 60,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The company has a market cap of $287.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

