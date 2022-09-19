Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,381 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

