Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37,956 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

