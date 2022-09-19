Reviewing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 18.53% 35.01% 15.31% Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Permian Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.81 billion 2.09 $6.33 billion $9.57 10.51 Permian Resources $1.03 billion 2.11 $138.18 million $1.28 5.95

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 1 12 0 2.92 Permian Resources 1 1 6 0 2.63

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $105.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.71%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Permian Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it owned interests in approximately 8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.